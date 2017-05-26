Out of the Box at Creative Gateways

In June Creative Gateways Gallery in West Sedona celebrates the power of creativity with Out of the Box. This exhibit focuses on the abstract work of artists Michael Colpitts, Terry Israelson, Pilisa Rainbow Lady and Marika Israelson. The public is invited to meet these and other local artists at the opening reception for Out of the Box on Friday June 2nd from 5-8 pm.

Terry Israelson has been a working artist for over 35 years. He is renowned for the intricacy of his woodwork and fine art furniture, creating custom pieces for clients. Now working in glass, his artwork continues to reflect his unique view of the world.

Michael Colpitts could easily be called an explorer of all things. A devout meditator, he has traveled the globe studying both the external and internal world. His ongoing journey of discovery is translated into his work both as a mixed media painter and a ceramic sculptor.

Pilisa Rainbow Lady brings the myriad of her experiences to her ever-evolving work of luminous creations that echo both her life experience the ever-changing nature of glass itself.

Marika Israelson was immersed in the visual language of value and contrast during her formative years; both of her parents are artists. Her work vibrates with an inner vitality and a profound sense of exploration. You can feel her eagerness to expand the boundaries of what is possible as you gaze upon her pieces.

There will be an opening reception for Out of the Box on Friday June 2nd from 5-8pm during 1st Friday in the Galleries. Guests are invited to enjoy wine, organic treats and other surprises as they mingle with the artists.

Creative Gateways is located at 45 Birch Blvd in Sedona. For more information about Creative Gateways, please visit www.CreativeGateways.com or call 928-862-4440