Sedona Film Festival presents ‘3 Generations’ premiere

Susan Sarandon, Naomi Watts and Elle Fanning star in film at Mary D. Fisher Theatre

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “3 Generations” — starring Susan Sarandon, Naomi Watts and Elle Fanning — showing June 2-7 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

“3 Generations” tells the stirring and touching story of three generations of a family living under one roof in New York as they deal with the life-changing transformation by one that ultimately affects them all.

Ray (Elle Fanning) is a teenager who has struggled with the body assigned to him at birth and is determined to start transitioning.

Dreading the prospect of another unhappy two years at his current school, Ray badly wants to begin hormone therapy so he can transfer to a new school and get a fresh start where people will only know him as a boy.

His single mother, Maggie (Naomi Watts) — supportive and ready to do whatever he needs — must track down Ray’s biological father (Tate Donovan) to get his legal consent to allow Ray’s transition — a necessary step that knocks her completely off-balance.

Dolly (Susan Sarandon), Ray’s liberal, larger-than-life bohemian, lesbian grandmother is having a hard time accepting that she now has a grandson. Feeling his future slipping away, Ray decides it’s time to make something happen and takes matters into his own hands.

They must each confront their own identities and learn to embrace change and their strength as a family in order to ultimately find acceptance and understanding.

“A crowd-pleaser. A celebration of the post-post-nuclear family. Consistently funny.” — Andrew Barker, Variety

“Elle Fanning shows why she’s one of the best of her generation.” — Kevin Jagernauth, IndieWire

“Susan Sarandon is superb.” — Susan G. Cole, Now Toronto

“Naomi Watts shines bright.” — Jared Mobarak, The Film Stage

“3 Generations” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre June 2-7. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, June 2, 3 and 5; 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6; and 4 and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.