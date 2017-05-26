Tara Lynn Walrus kicks off musical week at Vino Di Sedona

Folk singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Tara Lynn Walrus returns to Vino Di Sedona on Wednesday May 31, 7-10 PM. Born and raised in Arizona, she has been performing within the United States for over 10 years. Tara’s music is described as “folk/rock ~ on the softer side with poetic, dreamy and psychedelic elements.” Tara plays ukulele, guitar, keyboard and violin, and has impressed audiences with her clear and elegant vocals accompanied by a unique writing style.



New to the Sedona music scene is Alejandro who will be performing at Vino Di Sedona on Thursday June 1, 7-10 PM. Alejandro has been a hit at Open Mic Night and has captured the audience’s attention. Don’t miss out on seeing this new talent who is sure to make it big in Sedona and beyond!

International singer-songwriter Darius Lux performs music live at Vino Di Sedona on Friday June 2, 7-10 PM. Darius is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer, and his original songs connect with the heart through inspiring themes that range from empowerment to romance. His smooth voice and looped guitar stylings create an earthy blend of popular music, rock and reggae that you can relax or dance to.

Darius’ life has been one of expansive adventures. Originally hailing from London, he’s been creating music almost as soon as he could talk. His influences range from Sting, Otis Redding, U2 to OneRepublic, Jack Johnson, and Jason Mraz.

Darius went to school in NYC, after which he worked for Sony/Warner Chappell writing songs for artists such as Daryl Hall and Jennifer Lopez. After living in New York, Darius travelled the world for a year, embarking on a life-changing pilgrimage that led to a move to Hawai’i, where he recorded his debut album, “Arise.”

Next moving to Los Angeles, Darius put together a band, released several more albums, “Time is Now” and “We The Living,” and music videos. All three of his albums feature songs that have been in film (The Butterfly Effect 3, Puncture Wounds) and TV (NBC, MTV, VH1, History & Discovery channels, Style Network and Oxygen Network). For more information visit dariuslux.com.

Saturday afternoon wine tasting at Vino Di Sedona on June 3 is accompanied by music by local musician Bill Barns. Barns’ music contributes to a relaxing and enjoyable atmosphere and adds to your wine tasting experience. Barns is best known for his role in the Celtic trio, The Gaelic Dogs.

Night-time entertainment on June 3 is by local sensation Decker, 7-10 PM. “When people ask what kind of music I play … I don’t really know what to say. All I can really say is that the desert is integral to my sound,” says Brandon Decker. Since 2009, the Sedona-based songwriter has written, produced and released a trove of mesmerizing music; an expansive palette of folk, gospel, rock and psychedelia recorded under the nom de plume Decker.

“Decker has managed to encompass typical folklore story-arcs and blend them with a nostalgic sound that is reminiscent of 90’s guitar rock, modernized and reinvented to the point whereby they sound both unique and familiar; a rare combination. ” – Indie Music Reviewer Magazine. For more information visit deckermusic.org

Jim French’s monthly Open Jam at Vino Di Sedona is becoming a popular Sunday evening destination for locals, musicians, and tourists. Jim French and his talented friends invite other musicians to join in and play music on June 4, 6-9 PM. Be a part of the entertainment or a part of the audience, either way a fun night is sure to be had by all! (Jim’s Open Jam is typically every last Sunday of the month, and will be back to that date at the end of June)

Get ready to tap your feet and sing along with some of your favorite tunes performed by Mike Wade on Music Monday, June 5, 6-9 PM. Mike is a singer-songwriter and guitarist, originally from Florida’s Gulf coast. His musical styles include blues, rock and soul, which he has incorporated into a solo acoustic performance. Along with his original music, Mike shares his interpretation of current and past musical favorites. Mike also performs with the Doug Johnson Band. dougjohnsonband.com

Every Tuesday Night is Sedona’s best Open Mic at Vino Di Sedona, hosted by Dan Rice, 6-10 PM. Open Mic started almost two years ago and has grown into an event that brings a full house and variety of musicians every week. Owner Rebecca Schemmer says “Tuesday is my favorite night of the week, Dan Rice does a great job hosting Open Mic, and everyone has fun. We have a lot of regulars, like Rick Busbea, KB Bren, Randy J, Alejandro, and Lisa Hart, but we also get new and different musicians weekly.” Open Mic is open to musicians of all music styles, and audience members are welcome too

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona, enjoy our large outdoor patio