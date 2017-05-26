Verde Valley’s best musicians featured five nights a week at Grasshopper Grill

The Grasshopper Grill, at the corner of Page Springs and Cornville Roads, now features live entertainment Tuesdays through Saturdays. Five nights a week, starting at 5:30 p.m.., the region’s most popular and talented singers, songwriters, instrumentalists and bands cycle through this locals’ favorite Cornville restaurant and bar.

The entertainment week kicks off Tuesdays with the relaxed style of Rick Busbea, offering up a great mix with a focus on covering favorites like Kenny Chesney and Jimmy Buffet. With a winning smile and easy going personality, Rick’s presentation goes down easy and stays with you through the night.

Wednesday, it’s Skip Garrit and Friends. This trio serves up the best in country music, performed with the greatest respect for the original sounds and artists. Skip is a Verde Valley mainstay in the music scene. Often in the same song he will alternate between the steel guitar and the Fender in his lap. His rolodex of musicians is deep in talent, so whoever he has join him, the result is pure country done right.



Then, every Thursday be sure to come early for an evening of Roots-Bluegrass-Americana with the highly entertaining trio known as Thunder & Lightnin’. This must-see show features Rob Gibbs’ banjo-guitar-harmonica magic, and Belita Mullinax’s up-the-holler fiddle authenticity. Joining with Steve Estes’ orchestral 12-string guitar, it’s no surprise Thunder & Lightnin’ is exciting audiences throughout the region. Every week they weave a fresh tapestry of tunes from mountain, rural and urban genres. Add your favorite songs of all styles, tight three part harmony, a double dose of fun and humor, and you will be back again and again.

Friday, June 2nd, it’s the talented, multi-tasking P.K. Gregory. No covers here, folks, but prepare yourself for an evening of original tunes you’d swear you’ve loved forever. P.K.’s rich vocals deliver thoughtful, provocative and humorous lyrics supported by expert finger picking on guitar and emotion-laden harmonica passages. Add his work on the Farmer Foot Drums and you’ll experience the most relaxed and confident one-man band in the universe.

Saturday, June 3rd, Steve Estes brings his Roots to Rock – Marley to Merle stylings to town. Known also for his work on 6 and 12-string guitars, Steve’s vocal styling, audience engagement, and vast range of musical genres attracts a loyal following. Often in the same song, Estes digs deep for those Don Williams notes working all the way to anything the Eagles can offer in the upper ranges. When it comes to growl or drawl, Estes delivers there, too. Blues, rock, folk, reggae, roots, bluegrass, country and alternative . . . it’s all there and it’s all right here.

The Grasshopper Grill is open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, located at 1160 S. Page Springs Road, Cornville. (928) 649-9211