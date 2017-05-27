Aftershock runner Allyson Arellano wins trio of USATF Arizona State Championships

MESA -- Cottonwood’s Allyson Arellano added three more USATF Arizona State Championships to her running resume last weekend.

The recent Mingus Union graduate claimed state championships at 800, 1500 and 3000 meters to push her lifetime medal haul to 20 USATF state track titles in addition to her four state cross country titles over her 8 years with the Cottonwood-based Aftershock Distance Club.

Arellano handily won her two specialties – 1500 and 3000 meters – with respective clockings of 5:00.36 and 10:41.50.

But her best race of the weekend came when Arellano stepped down in distance to 800 meters to square off against Hamilton High School’s Morgan Parzych. Parzych was the Arizona Division 1 state champion at 400 meters this spring with a personal record of 56.03 seconds. She also had run one two-lapper this spring at the Hohokam Invitational and recorded an impressive PR of 2:21.5.

“When we saw Morgan Parzych was listed to compete in the 800 meters … we made it a point that at this meet, Allyson was racing strictly for the wins and to not worry about the clock,” said Aftershock Coach Micah Swenson. “We kept things really steady and didn’t push the tempo in the 1500m and 3000m.”

One day later in the 800, Arellano was able to catch Parzych with 300 meters to go. Parzych countered and was able to hang on for about 100 meters but Arellano ‘s strength helped her pull away over the final 200m for a 4+ second victory.

Following her win in the 800, Coach Cynthia Washington, who serves as the Arizona Girls State Selection Chair for the Great Southwest Classic in Albuquerque June 2-3, invited Arellano to represent Arizona at the GSW Classic in the 4-by-800 meter relay.

Swenson said Arellano will also compete in either the mile or 3200-meter events.

Following the Great Southwest Classic, Arellano will compete in the Arizona Jr. Olympics June 10-11 to close out the season.