4th annual community barbecue thanks community sponsors

The organizers of the 4th Annual Community BBQ would like to thank its community sponsors and members who spent their Saturday afternoon with us.

During the four hour event over 400 hot dogs, bratwursts and hamburgers were served. Children enjoyed rides, free water guns, a soccer camp, music and especially the over 200 ice cream cones that were handed out by Walter’s Ice Cream in the 84 degree weather! One of the most satisfying outcomes of the 4thAnnual BBQ was that the Humane Society of Sedona stopped by with their Adoption RV and successfully found homes for one dog and three cats!



The Sedona Rotary Club’s Imagination Library added several young children to their mailing list and those children will now get a head start on their reading by receiving a free book every month in the mail until they are 5 years old. Also in attendance, The Yavapai Food Council collected dried and canned goods. We were happy to [finally] have wonderful weather for the BBQ that was enjoyed by the families and community members! As the organizers of the event, Damian Bruno, Danielle Giann, Andrew Bailor and Omar Kenney want to express our heartfelt thanks to all who participated and for helping to make this a day to remember while helping to build a stronger community here in Sedona Village.

See you next year!