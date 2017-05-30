Bearcloud Gallery partners with Emerson Theater summer production of Stolen Fire

Emerson Theatre Collaborative announces its partnership with Bearcloud Gallery on their late summer production of Stolen Fire.
ETC’s Summer Youth Theater Program is a six-week journey through the world of theatrical production, and they are honored for the opportunity to collaborate with prominent Sedona artist, Bearcloud.
In addition to visiting Bearcloud Gallery, students will have the chance to learn Native American history and artistry from Bearcloud himself.
This exciting partnership will aid students in their end-of-summer production of Stolen Fire, a retelling of a Native American tale, written by Cate Mullen.
The production will be directed by program director Breinne Reeder and produced by Camilla Ross.
Spots are still open for the six-week Monday-through-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. camp. ETC’s Summer Youth Theatre Program is open to all students ages 4 -17 and has a fee.
Emerson Theater Collaboratives mission is to serve youth, under-represented communities and artists with an emphasis on diversity, by producing innovative and exhilarating theater. ETC explores timely themes and issues through new, original works and modern theatrical classics.
Key dates and information
• What: Emerson Theater Collaborative’s 6-Week Summer Youth Theatre Camp.
• When: June 19th, 2017 – July 29th, 2017 9am – 3pm Monday - Thursday
• Where: Sedona United Methodist Church, 110 Indian Cliff Road, Sedona AZ 86336
• More info: More information can be found at our website: www.emersontheate... -Sedona shows and events –and by calling (860) 705-9711.
