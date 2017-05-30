Big Park School adopts vision and mission statements

In a meeting of the Big Park Community School Site Council on April 20, the Site Council formally adopted new Vision and Mission Statements for the school.



The Vision and Mission Statements are a result of significant input by parents, teachers, students, the Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) and the Council itself. The statements are included below:

Our Vision: Excellence for All

Our Mission: Big Park Community School provides a student-centered, challenging and engaging learning environment where every child can succeed.

Big Park teachers inspire students to become:

• internationally minded

• inquisitive

• reflective problem solvers

• compassionate

• respectful of themselves, others and the planet

• empowered to make the world a better place



The school is now enrolling students, pre K-6th grade for the school year beginning August 9, 2017.



Contact the school’s front office at 928-204-6500 to arrange a visit and personalized tour of the school.