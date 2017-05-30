At every level, Village of Oak Creek a remarkable community

Pardon me while I brag a bit. This community makes me so proud in so many ways. When there was a threat to close Big Park Community School last spring, an overwhelming crowd (a large number of whom are retirees with no family in the school district) showed up to plead to keep it open, asking for better communications when there are issues and ways in which they can help. Just a year later, we have shown that we meant what we said.



Big Park school is well on its way to status as an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Program (a high standard recognized worldwide) thanks to the work and donations of many in this community.



At the center of these efforts, in addition to Principal Debbie Jones and her teachers and staff, are Don and Jan Groves, David Gill and a number of committed parents.



But wait, there’s more to be proud of. Almost every Big Park/VOC resident I meet volunteers in one or more capacity in our community and beyond: in our library center at Bell Rock Plaza, maintaining our hiking trails, working with Friends of the Forest, picking up litter on their morning walks, volunteering in our schools and many other ways.

But wait, there’s even more. We have led Yavapai County (even over the city of Prescott!!) in donations and participants to the food banks through the Yavapai Food Neighbors Project (aka green bag project). Pardon a short commercial: the next collection is coming up soon on Saturday, June 10th. And how about the incredible amount of recyclables we generate behind Weber’s. At one time (perhaps still), we led the Verde Valley in contributions to that program.

And finally, let me brag once more about how we “govern” ourselves. For 20 years, we have provided input to both the county and state about how we want them to make decisions on our behalf through the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council (aka Big Park Council). It was created just over 20 years ago with representatives elected from Homeowners Associations, the business associations and two educational entities (Big Park School and Verde Valley School). This has been done totally by volunteers and without adding a cent to your taxes. It has also been done very civilly, although there have been a few controversial issues over the years. We were major participants in the redo of SR 179 and in getting the portion of it that passes through our community designated as Arizona’s first All American Road. And then we went on to successfully petition for the establishment of the Red Rock Road Enhancement Maintenance District, thus accessing almost $ 1M in grants to landscape our “main street” – thus providing a safe and inviting experience for both visitors and residents.

Big Park/VOC residents and businesses: pat yourselves on the back. We are an awesome community in which to live and work!!