Four main committees drive VOCA operations

To ensure a smooth running operation as big as the Village of Oakcreek Association (VOCA), it takes a whole lot of volunteers and people working behind the scenes.



Each year the VOCA membership votes two to three new members to the Board who then volunteer (or are assigned) to be Board liaisons to one of VOCA’S four main committees that direct and oversee specific departments: House & Grounds, Golf & Greens, Finance and Architectural Review & Restrictions.

• The House & Grounds Committee meets the 2nd Tuesday of the month at 9 am. Glenn Brown chairs this committee that supervises the Community Center, Park, and Tennis & Pickleball courts. The Courts Club Committee is a sub-committee to House & Grounds and directs the Tennis and Pickleball activities.

• The Golf & Greens Committee meets the 3rd Wednesday of the month at 2:00 pm. Brian Smith chairs this committee that directs the golf operation, both golf shop and course maintenance, and reviews the past month’s financial statistics.

• The Finance Committee meets the 3rd Monday of the month at 3:00 pm. Dick Bruns heads this committee that oversees the financial success and stability of VOCA. Budgets, major expenditures and capital Improvements must be approved through this committee prior to VOCA Board approval.



• The Architectural Review and Restrictions Committee (ARRC) meet twice a month on the 1st and 3rd Thursdays at 10:00 am. Jan Lisowski chairs this committee that approves all building plans, enforces property restrictions, and levies fines in accordance with guidelines defined within the CC&R’s.



Each committee meeting is open to VOCA homeowners; participation and input is encouraged! However, only the members of each committee are allowed to vote. Last month we held an appreciation breakfast for our volunteers and had about 40 of the 60 unsung heroes attend so the Board could express their heartfelt thanks.

Because we had a resignation from the Board last month, the Board, per our Master Declarations, is tasked with filling the vacancy. Kevin O’ Connor has accepted our invitation to fill the open spot until the next election.



Kevin has been a resident in VOCA since 2008. He is a member of the Sedona Westerners hiking club and an officer for the past five years.



He has a Master degree in Electrical Engineering from Stanford and worked 26 years for Lucent Bell Labs in New Jersey doing research with semiconductors manufacturing.

He is currently on the ARRC committee. When asked to serve, he stated that it was timely that he give back to the community that he and his wife enjoy so much.

We welcome Kevin to the Board and know he will serve the VOCA community well.

VOCA functions smoothly because of our volunteers. Please consider becoming involved; start by attending one of the committee meetings or attend an open Board Meeting, held every month on the 4th Wednesday.



This month’s Board Meeting will be June 28th at 6 pm.