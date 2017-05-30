International educator donates books to Big Park School

Dr. Rosemary Papa, a 10-year resident of our Village, enjoys a worldwide reputation as a game changer in Educational Leadership.



Dr. Papa currently serves as The Del and Jewel Lewis Endowed Chair in Learning Centered Leadership and Professor of Education Leadership in the College of Education at Northern Arizona University, a position she had held since 2007.

Among her many notable achievements is that she has authored 23 books. As an avid supporter of our Community’s efforts to convert our Big Park Community School into an International Baccalaureate World School, she and her husband, Dr. Ric Brown, contributed to the school’s specialized teacher training last summer, and now are donating 10 of Dr. Papa’s books to the school library as resource materials for the teachers’ professional development.

Perhaps equally important is that Dr. Papa has made another notable donation to the school’s Fall Festival Fundraiser in October, during which the fundraiser’s organizers will auction Dr. Papa’s one-on-one consultation to a budding writer/author.



Have you ever wanted to write a book or novel? Dr. Papa will work with you to make this happen. Save the Date for the October 6-7 events.