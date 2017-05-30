Join Library’s Adult Summer Reading Program for fun and prizes

The lazy days of summer are here. As a kid growing up, what did you do to beat the heat? Did you run through the sprinkler? Did you operate a lemonade stand? Did you participate in your library’s summer reading program?



You don’t have to miss out on all the fun just because you’re no longer a kid! There’s still time to join the adult summer reading program sponsored by Sedona Public Library (SPL). The program begins Saturday, June 3, and ends Monday, July 31. Sign-up is free and easy. Register online at sedonalibrary.org and click on SUMMER READING. You may also register in person at the reference desk at SPL or at Sedona Public Library in the Village (SPL-V). Registration closes Monday, July 17.



Participate in the adult summer reading program by logging your reading progress. All forms of reading count towards earning points: books, magazines, audiobooks, and reading aloud to others. Readers accumulate coupons based on the amount of reading done. For every 100 pages read and logged, earn a coupon to enter the weekly raffle held each Monday at 5:00 p.m. Coupons must be dropped off at the reference desk at SPL or SPL-V prior to the drawing. Attendance at the drawings is not required. Winners will be contacted by phone or email. Weekly prizes include gifts from Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 89Agave, Builders FirstSource, Ramsey’s Rocks and Minerals, Hummingbird House, Pizza Picazzo, Starbucks, Sedona International Film Festival, and Cleaner Quicker Car Wash.

The grand prize drawing will be lunch for two at the Etch Kitchen & Bar at L’Auberge. To be eligible for this drawing, participants must submit a completed stamped game card. The game card contains nine squares corresponding to various library-related activities such as reading a new genre, using a culture pass to visit a museum or cultural institution, and attending library programs.

In keeping with this year’s summer reading program theme of “Build a Better World,” we are encouraging participants to help local children by donating items for the Sedona Community Food Bank’s Weekend Emergency Packs for Hungry Kids. The top five items requested include applesauce, fruit cups, 100% juice boxes, and individual servings of cereal and macaroni and cheese. These items may be donated at SPL or SPL-V. Get your game card stamped when you donate food items.



To celebrate the end of the adult summer reading program, participants are invited to an ice cream social in the community room at Sedona Public Library to be held in August. Please join us at this adults-only event as we cool off with ice cream treats provided by Baskin-Robbins and Cold Stone Creamery. Details will follow in July. For more information about the adult summer reading program, pick up a brochure at SPL or SPL-V. Special thanks to you and our sponsors for supporting and participating in the adult summer reading program.