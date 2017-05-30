Kitchen blaze serves as reminder

Thursday, April 27th at 11:15 a.m. Sedona Fire District was dispatched to a possible kitchen fire at a residence in the 1500 block of W State Route 89A.



According to Fire Inspector Rick Evans, “The occupant was cooking with a pan full of oil when some of the oil splashed onto the cooking surface and caught on fire. The occupant tried put the fire out with a dish towel which caught fire in the process, and when that didn’t work, a bath towel was used but it also caught fire..”



Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $1,000 and there were no injuries.

This incident should serve as a reminder to all of us how to safely handle a cooking fire. Some important things to remember are:

• Never try to pick up the pan that is involved in the fire. The contents can spill out and cause the fire to spread and grow.

• Remove the heat from the pan by turning off the burner and gently sliding the pan off of the burner if it can be done safely.

• Smother the fire in the pan with a lid or cookie sheet. Never use towels, drapes, water, or baking soda.

• Keep a working fire extinguisher in your home and know how to operate it.

• Call 911.