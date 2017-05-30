Oakcreek Women’s Assn. holds annual Partner’s Better Ball Tournament

The women golfers at Oakcreek Country Club just know how to have fun in the world of golf. Tournaments throughout the year offer a variety of competitions that bring much joy and laughter with the occasional rolling eyes of embarrassment when those scores are posted for all to see.

But when all is said and done, there is more fun than anything else because the tournaments are usually followed by a great lunch in the Redstone restaurant!

During the last week of April and the first week of May the ladies played a Partner’s Better Ball.



In this game, the partner who scores the lowest gross score is recorded and the one who scores the lowest net score is also recorded. So those ladies with a slightly higher handicap can really help their partner!

Three flights allowed all to share equally. Each flight had one low gross team winner and one low net winner for two days of play.

Congratulations to the following great teams:

Flight 1: Donna Cantello and Marilyn Celano low gross, 152 Lori Zaun and Liz Chang, low net, 128

Flight 2: Barb Kunigonis and Barb Erickson, low gross, 173 Penny Fischer and Dawn Bush, low net, 137

Flight 3: Carol Meiner and Jane Weinberg, low gross, 190 Sandy Bruns and Michelle Stoor, low net, 128