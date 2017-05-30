What in the world am I going to make for dinner?

• Katsu-Style Catfish with Black Garlic Mayonnaise and Jasmine Rice

• Burgers and Red Cabbage Slaw with Sriracha Mayo and Roasted Sweet Potato

• Smoked Trout Tartines with Romaine, Cucumber and Radish Salad

• Seared Barramundi with Collard Greens and Fregola Sarda and Shallot Agrodolce

• Seared Salmon & Miso Soba Noodle Salad & Fairy Tale Eggplant & BabyGreens

Order Blue Apron and you can enjoy these delicious meals in your own home. The meal kit trend that started in 2010 has taken off. Barb Gordon wants to share her experience with you.

“Blue Apron is a different type of dining at home. There is no grocery shopping, measuring or recipe searching. You prepare the meal yourself with fresh ingredients delivered right to your doorstep.

My husband and I have been enjoying our Blue Apron subscription since July 2016. We receive a box of fresh food each week, or less frequently”, ingredients for three meals we have selected from five weekly options. “The food is kept fresh with ice blocks. Each box has everything to prepare the meals (two servings each) except for salt, pepper and olive oil. Portions are large.

The cost is $60 per week ($10 per serving) for the weeks you use the service. There is no charge for skipping weeks”, even multiple weeks. Each subscriber has the responsibility of declining the service online in a timely fashion.

“Each meal has an instruction card with a photo of the meal and the ingredients on the front and step-by-step instructions with photos. The ingredients are pre-measured.

The average total preparation time is 30 minutes. Following the instructions is easy and there are videos on the Blue Apron app that you can view to explain the steps even more clearly.

If you decide to subscribe to Blue Apron, I suggest you invest in a high quality garlic press. We have only had one box that did not include a bulb of garlic. You’ll also want a good zester. Many recipes call for lime, lemon or orange zest.



The downside of Blue Apron is there is dishes to wash and kitchen clean up. At first, I put all the ingredients into separate little bowls like the cooking shows on TV. Now I chop several ingredients on one cutting board and do other things to make dishwashing faster.

The meals are a match for any five-star restaurant. The ingredients are fresh and high quality. When there is a “saucy” recipe like Moroccan Chicken, I have added my own chicken to create 6 servings instead of 4.

I would recommend Blue Apron to anyone who loves to cook or to anyone who doesn’t love to cook (like me) but enjoys a great meal at home.”

Many thanks to Barb for her enthusiastic review. We also seen meal kits reviewed by Consumer Report (October 2016 ) and further good testimony from our children. Sounds like a good option to keep appetites alive.