Prohibitions and exemptions: What cannot be done during Stage 1 fire restrictions, and the list of exemptions

VERDE VALLEY – Thanks to the U.S. Forest Service, the following is a list of Stage 1 Fire Restrictions, as well as exemptions. According to Red Rock Ranger District Ranger Nicole Branton, the “lack of moisture and rising temperatures are increasing the potential for wildfire in these lower elevations.”

Prohibitions

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire, or stove fire. 36 CFR 261.52 (a). This includes charcoal barbecues and grills.

EXCEPTION: Building, maintaining, attending or using a fire in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed recreation sites and the use of portable stoves, lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum, pressurized liquid fuel or a fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a one-quarter inch spark arrester type screen is permitted.

2- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material. 36 CFR 261(b).

3- Operating a chainsaw without a USDA or SAE approved spark arrester properly installed and in effective working order, a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher kept with the operator, and one round point shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches readily available for use. 36 CFR 261.52(h).

4- Welding or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher. 36 CFR 261.52(i)

5- Using an explosive. 36 CFR 261.52 (b)

Exemptions

1- Persons with a valid Forest Service permit or contract specifically authorizing the otherwise prohibited act or omission may be eligible for an exemption from Prohibitions #1, #3, #4 and #5.

Any exemption must be applied for writing, include an appropriate mitigation plan and must be authorized in writing by the appropriate Forest Service official.

The authorization must be in the physical possession of the person or persons undertaking the exempted activities.

2- Any federal, state or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty is exempt from Prohibitions #1, #3, #4 and #5.