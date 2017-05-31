Sedona Pathways: Our Daily Journey, May 31, 2017

I’m in the process of uploading some of my favorite composites to Getty iStock Photos and in the review process I came on this one which I did in May of 2013. 2013, was kind of a rough year; I lost my brother in January, early in May, Cork was put on Hospice Care and the day I took this shot we lost Q,, One’s predecessor and in November I lost Cork.

I took a late afternoon walk May 29th of 2013, and whilst heading up Moons View, the sky was going a deep orange color and I looked up and this television satellite receiver was perched on the roof and I took a number of shots of it as it looked like a communication channel with forever; all that remained was to bring in the galactic and astro images so that we could gaze into forever. As we observe the universe we are seeing it as it was years to billions of years ago. If we were on a distant planet and observing earth we would be viewing the past … if we were 50 some odd light years from earth we would be seeing the events of the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s unfold and we would have no idea of what is occurring in our present, the now. Thousands of years from now, creatures on distant planets, given sufficient technology will see us as we are and what we are doing today.

I believe in forever and Corky and I told each other that we would love each other forever … and forever after that, and so it is. So that is the story behind this composited creation and it is still one of my all-time favorites … regardless of your personal religious beliefs, we exist forever, somewhere, as the tale of our life spreads throughout the universe and in the multiverse theory, every possible iteration, of every life is played out in the infinite number of infinite universes.



Have a beautiful day, enjoy it, smile and share your joy with others … it will be a day that lasts forever … and forever after that … make it a good one!

Ted

The light of a Cheerful Heart

I tell you that you and I and the commonest person are all journeying the same way,

hemmed in by the same narrow path, leading to the eternal years.

We pride ourselves over our particular superiority; but really there is little difference

between us.

And in this journey over the thousand hills and valleys called life; he is wisest who

Is patient where the way is hard, has faith when he does not understand, and carries

Into the dark places the light of a cheerful heart.

Max Ehrmann