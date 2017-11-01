The Collective kicks off holiday season

The Collective Sedona is proud to partner with impactful organizations that benefit a wide variety of important community issues including school programs, animal conservancy, fighting hunger, health and wellness initiatives this November and December.



First up is The Walk to End Alzheimer’s and the SVBA Fall Festival, both held simultaneously in The Collective Sedona’s Courtyard, from 8-11 am on Saturday, November 4th. The Walk to End Alzheimer's raises awareness as well as funds to fight this disease.

The Village of Oak Creek has hosted this Walk for over 15 years and it’s a fun opportunity to spend a couple of hours helping (and walking our beautiful road!) to reach the "first survivors" of this disease. Well behaved dogs are welcome and can register!

It’s not to late to form a team, join an existing one, or register as an individual Walker at wwwverdevalleyalzheimerswalk.org or contact Rebecca Miller at rebecca.miller@edwardjones.com or Betsy Klein at betsy@thesmartgal.com.

On Thursday, November 9th, The Collective Sedona’s Vista Hall is the setting for a very special event: The Story of Leadership and The Wisdom of the Wolf. Attend an evening of traditional Navajo storytelling that positively portrays the wolf and their leadership in nature.

Doors open at 5:30 pm and the storytelling begins at 6 pm. The event is sponsored by Plan B to Save Wolves benefiting the Grand Canyon Wolf Recovery Project. Light refreshments will be served. The Plan B Ambassador Pack wolves will be on site. Visit Goo.gl/uh9nyH to purchase tickets online.





Next up is the community’s popular Second Saturday Art Walk on November 11th from 5 – 8pm. This free event will feature a special musical performance by Meadowlark, an intriguing husband and wife duo, with Rick Cyge’s harp-like fingerstyle guitar and Lynn Trombetta’s effervescent flute. Visitors to the Art Walk will also enjoy complimentary wine and appetizers from several participants and interactive vendors.

Thursday, November 16th, 2017 at 7:00pm in the Collective’s Vista Hall is an extraordinary piano benefit concert, featuring Village artists Louis Landon, Joe Bongiorno and Amy Janelle. The Parent Teacher Student Association of Big Park Community School, in collaboration with The Collective Sedona, is pleased to offer this event in support of various programs at the Big Park Community school, including the emerging International Baccalaureate program. Tickets at Clark’s Market, Big Park Community School or at SoloPianoTickets.com/village.

Mark your calendars now for The Collective’s 1st Annual ‘FESTIVAL OF ANGELS’ FUNdraiser Saturday, December 2nd, 5-9pm in Vista Hall to benefit Cornucopia Community Advocates and many other charitable community service programs. Angels of all ages are invited for an evening of sharing the caring, entertainment, fun and treasures! The event will feature creating art, games, live entertainment, performers, a silent auction, raffle, exhibitors, amazing food and cocktails and fun for all ages. Admission is donation requested. Contact Donna Busse, Director of Development, at 928-284-3284 or info@cornucopiacommunity.org.

The Collective is located at 7000 AZ 179 in the Village of Oak Creek/Sedona; its special event space, Vista Hall, is located on the second level, which has both elevator and stair access.