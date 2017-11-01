Faith, hiking, biking and all things Sedona drive Ken Saxe

If you are interested in home brewing, Ken Saxe is your guy. While definitely an area of expertise for him (Ken’s a nationally certified beer judge), he wants to be known for more important things: his love of mountain biking and hiking, Sedona and its beauty, his passion for drawing and motorcycles, his entrepreneurial spirit and, especially, his faith.

Ken went through a difficult time, at 12, when his parents divorced. Ken’s mom had always dragged him and his brother to church...and he hated it. Around this time Ken heard some teens talking about being “born again” and how it changed their lives. He realized he needed what they were talking about, but didn’t pursue it.

From a young age Ken loved drawing. By high school, deciding he wasn’t skilled enough to be a professional artist, he learned technical drawing, eventually attending an architectural trade school and working as an engineer for Alliance Fire Protection in Tempe. After three years Ken moved to San Diego and worked as an architect for a custom homebuilder specializing in beach-front homes ... while still moonlighting with Alliance. His girlfriend broke up with him and he hated the low-paying monotonous architectural job. Life seemed to have no meaning.

During this low point Ken cried out and told God, “I know you’re out there; you’ve got to show me.” He went to a church service where “I accepted Christ. It immediately changed my life. Something happened to me that night.” Alliance soon made an offer he couldn’t refuse and Ken returned to Arizona, working for them another 13 years.

From age 16 Ken restored cars and motorcycles as a hobby. By 19 he was addicted to motorcycles, both the speed and the peaceful feeling he experienced on a ride.

By age 21, Ken bought a book on zymurgy (the art and science of brewing), learning all he could. He discovered import beers and microbrews, began home brewing, entered contests and won two Best-of-Show, along with 50 other ribbons.

He opened and ran a home brew supply store for several years. Selling that, he got into mortgages, investing and real estate. But after 29 years in Phoenix, Ken wanted out. Setting his sights on northern Arizona, he purchased Mooney’s Irish Pub in Hillside Sedona.

He remodeled, brought in top imports, added food, regaled customers with the history of brews and brewing and was always willing to listen. Business boomed. Ken always wanted to be a light for others. But after five years he stepped back, took a personal inventory and realized he was slowly being led away by success, money, and that the business was overcoming his light. He sold it October 31, 2016.

Almost a year later Ken’s still looking for what’s next. It’s been a rough year. His father died; his best friend died. He says he’s learning to trust God in new ways. He still finds comfort and peace in those long motorcycle rides. But, he says he finds even more peace in scripture and prayer.

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.