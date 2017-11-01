'Glorious Night of Piano' Nov. 16 at Collective's Vista Hall

Join your friends, neighbors and other members of the Village Community for this rare musical event! The Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) of Big Park Community School, in collaboration with The Collective Sedona, is pleased to announce a special piano concert on Thursday, November 16 at 7pm in the Vista Hall at The Collective.



This unique piano performance, featuring Village artists Louis Landon, Joe Bongiorno and Amy Janelle, is offered in support of various programs at the school, including the emerging International Baccalaureate (IB) program.

Enjoy an elegant and exciting concert, on a Steinway Concert Grand piano, that will feature the solo piano performances of these three highly accomplished artists. Prior to the start of the concert, student pianists from the Village will perform some of their favorite tunes.



Seating is very limited due to the size of the venue. Purchase your tickets early for this special performance (just $25 or $30 at the door).



Tickets can be purchased at Clark’s Market or Big Park Community School or through the following secure online link: SoloPianoTickets.com/village

The Collective Sedona, formerly known as “Tequa” is located at 7000 SR179. Don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to support your local school and enjoy a rare musical event in the Village.