MEET YOUR BIG PARK COUNCIL REP: Dave Norton

Who do you represent on Big Park Council and what kind of member is it: RAM (Residential), BOA (Business Owner) or EIM Educational Institution)? Briefly describe its character or if anything makes it unique.

I represent two RAMs (residential members) on Council: Village Estates, 88 residences & CR Ranch, 25 residences; both are single family custom home developments.

I own property in three different local homeowner associations and live in one of them. Two of them are the custom home developments and one is a townhome complex (for rentals).

Current/Past Officers and Committee/Project Chairs, describe your title and responsibilities. What have been your most interesting challenges and successes with the Council?

Current Treasurer. I have also served as Vice President and Treasurer in the past. I joined the Council in 2007.

Going through a prior Bylaws update was quite a challenge but the end product is better than the prior version. I also did all of the computer work on the Vision Survey project with former Council President Mel Copen, a great guy who did a lot for the community and is missed!

Do you work full time, part time, retired or retired part time?

Working full time.

How many years have you lived in the Big Park/Village of Oak Creek area and from where did you come? What do you like best and least about living here?

I've lived here since 2007, moving from Gilbert, AZ. I've lived in Arizona since I was 5 and used to come to my uncle's cabin in Oak Creek Canyon (that I helped build) for many years. I retired from a long career in law enforcement in Phoenix and now manage homeowner associations in the area - which keeps me quite busy! I like the fresh air, scenery and the ability to find peace and quiet just about any time of the day or night.

What are your favorite pastimes, interests and/or community involvements?

I enjoy doing astronomy presentations, motorcycle rides, skiing, hiking, mountain biking, playing piano and singing. I have also played the harp in the past and many know our house as the "harp house" because it is in the front window. I inherited it when I was 14 and it is now 102 years old! I've performed several times in the local Potter's Hand productions by acting and singing and sing the National Anthem for the annual Alzheimer's Walk. Not the same thrill as for a Diamondbacks game, but still rewarding.

What is one of your proudest accomplishments and/or one of your most memorable experiences?

I got the Big Park Council to start doing computer presentations at every meeting and presenting diagrams and photos of every item that had to be voted on from the Planning & Zoning Committee, MUCH better than the prior vague descriptions of applications.

The launch of the website has also been a good communications and information tool for the community. Having spent many years doing computer training has made doing the conversion from analog to digital much smoother for the Big Park Council meetings.

What has been your favorite or most valued work experience? Has the Council provided an opportunity for you to use your expertise?

It is a pleasure to be involved in community activities and being a part of decisions, which are better made when the deciders have a good understanding of the issues as well as the needs of the community. The Council is a wonderful sounding board for the community - it would just be even better if more residents attended meetings. Meetings are the 2nd Thursday of every month in the Fire District Station on 125 Slide Rock Road, right next to the Post Office.

I'm currently the Chair of the Red Rock Road Enhancement Maintenance District [RRREMD] and serving on a board that is charged with management of public tax dollars has been a rewarding experience. Going through a public election is also quite a challenge!! More residents need to attend RRREMD meetings also to gain a better understanding of the issues involved with maintaining our beautiful highway landscaping here. Meeting days & times can vary; check with http://www.ImprovementDistrictServices.com/redrockroademd.html for the next scheduled meeting.