Rotary Tee-Up events raise $42K for Big Park School

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village Satellite is pleased to announce the success from the first annual Tee Up Fore Team Big Park Events.

By hosting in home parties in September, the Sip & Savor Reception Friday October 6, and the helicopter ball drop October 7, the club was able to raise $42,000 for Big Park Community School and a portion to be presented to the Imagination Library.

This all-new fundraising effort was created to raise funds for Big Park Community School.

Last year the Rotary Club of Sedona Village Satellite was created in September and the group decided to set a date for its first large fundraiser.

With the calendar marked for October 6 & 7 of 2017, the volunteer members met on a regular basis to create the events, design the programming, marketing, and promotion to make it a community celebration and an event for giving with a purpose.

On Friday, October 6, 2017, the Tee Up event kicked off with a Sip & Savor Reception at The Collective’s Vista Hall in the Village of Oak Creek. The event featured delicious food items by J Wine Bistro, wines by Chateau St. Michelle, John & Nikki Ramagli, and a festive setting. The live and silent auction included items from Grand Canyon Railway, Pink Jeep Tours, an African safari, trip to Belize, vacation in Snowmass, and adventure in Cancun.

Sedona Fire Chief Kris Kazian led the crowd of over 200 in bidding with a purpose to support Big Park Community School. Big Park Community School is an International Baccalaureate (IB) candidate school.

The funds raised from the event will help in various areas including; teacher training, IB curriculum enhancements, and technology needs. The Rotary Club will also be able to make a generous donation to the existing Imagination Library program.

The fun continued on Saturday October 7, with a helicopter ball drop from Sedona Air Tours. Nearly 2,000 golf balls were dropped from the sky and one winner, Robert Douglas who purchased a single golf ball for $5, was declared the winner of $1,000 cash.



Students, parents and guardians helped sell nearly 900 golf balls to raise money for their community school.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village Satellite wishes to offer special thanks to the students, parents, guardians, sponsors, donors, and volunteers for making this first annual event a huge success.

For more information about next year’s event, how to sponsor, donate, or volunteer, please visit www.teambigpark.com.