SVBA Happenings

New and fabulous events are coming to our Sedona Village. First, we have the Verde Valley Walk to end Alzheimer’s with the SVBA Fall Festival on Saturday November 4th, at The Collective. SVBA members receive a table at no charge and other businesses pay just $15. Table set up and registration begins at 8 am with the walk starting at 9 am. Don’t delay and book your table now. To register contact Rebecca Miller at 928-284-0966 or by email at Rebecca.miller@edwardjones.com.

Our upcoming Lunch and Learn is on November 2nd, in the VOC, at the Holiday Inn Express board room between 12-1pm. Learn about the “10 Basic Marketing Tactics for Small Businesses” with Hank & Sharon Yuloff. December 7th, brush up on your bookkeeping with an overview of “Quicken, and Quickbooks” with Ben Shor, a Certified Quickbooks ProAdvisor.

Our friendly “Light up the Village” contest is here! Join other local Village Businesses as they brighten our area. It’s only $20 to enter. Your business must be decorated by December 4th, 2017 to participate. Prizes will be awarded on December 21, 2017. Register at info@sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org or call Rebecca Miller at 928-284-0966.

Please visit us on the web at www.sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org to learn more about our monthly meetings where everyone is welcome. We love volunteers also!