Teen transported to hospital after I-17 rollover

A single-vehicle rollover occurred Wednesday around 3:54 p.m. on southbound Interstate 17 at milepost 288, just north of Camp Verde.

Two people were inside the vehicle that rolled into the median, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety. A 16-year-old female was taken by ambulance to Verde Valley Medical Center. The male driver sustained minor injuries, said DPS.

There was no road closures from the accident.