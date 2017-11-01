Thanksgiving dinner with Leah Kolb

How about Thanksgiving dinner, Leah? Is that on your shelf too? “Indeed, it is. A fresh turkey needs to be roasted, but all the sides are here in my pantry”.



She is right and we tasted nearly everything. Truly fresh tasting non-GMO vegetables, fruits and meats with no additives were at her fingertips and ready to prepare in minutes.

In cans and packets were apples (the only item with citric acid added), peaches, mangoes, berries, crystalline honey, vanilla, turkey, beef, chicken, sausage, grains, beans, sauces, butter and cheese. There were chopped carrots, celery, onions, butternut squash, spinach and cauliflower.

And more: sour cream, whole milk, yeast and flours: whole wheat, white, peanut, amaranth, and rice. The gluten free foods are certified gf. Wherever possible, the products are organic.

Leah says people with food allergies do very well eating these products. Also, foods blend well for smoothies and baby food.

Experience has taught Leah dairy products like sour cream and cheese are best if rehydrated and refrigerated a day in advance.

These foodstuffs come from a line of foods called THRIVE Life. The company’s mission is to provide convenient nutritious high-quality food grown from the four corners of the U.S. It is flash frozen within two hours of picking, freeze dried to remove moisture and prepared and packaged to last for 10- 25 years.

You can use as little or as much as you want without waste. Once a container is opened, contents stay fresh for up to a year! There is a bakery line that offers brownies, cookies, and bread mixes.

The cost of this program varies and it needn’t be a subscription program. Leah thought $14 a meal for a family of four was an average cost.

“THRIVE is comparable to purchasing organic foods but there is no chopping and no waste.” She makes up “meals in a jar” ahead of time, stacking coops of this and that together for a dinner like Beef Stroganoff. All that is required is to dump the ingredients in a bowl, rehydrate and heat them and then pour the delicious stroganoff over cooked noodles. THRIVE aims to stay in front offering convenient meal packets similar to Leah’s meals in a jar as well as nutritious snack packs and complete meal kits to compete with programs like Blue Apron.

For sustainability, nutrition and convenience, we think there is real merit to investigating Thrive Life further. For more information contact LeahKolb.Thrivelife.com or call her at 949-412-0245.