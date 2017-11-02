8 must-see stops on the historic home tour

COTTONWOOD – Every historic home and building in the Verde Valley has a story. And you will have the opportunity to hear the most interesting ones Saturday.

The City of Cottonwood and the Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission are hosting the 4th annual Cottonwood Historic Home & Building Tour Nov. 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The tour will include several diverse homes and buildings that are part of the foundation of Cottonwood’s commercial and agricultural community. Docents and exhibits will provide a history of the buildings and information about the people who lived and worked there.

Here is a glimpse into the eight stops you can look forward to visiting. All information below has been extracted from docents prepared and written by historian and researcher Glenda Farley.

Luther White House

It is also known as “The White House of Cottonwood.” The property was purchased in 1929 by Luther and Charlotte White. A few years later, a 450-foot well was drilled on the lot. The home took eight years to build and featured a first for the family – an indoor commode. Luther insisted that only good materials be used for the construction. The house was considered worthy of preservation during the 1986 survey for the National Register of Historic Places.

Historic Smelter City House

The 1,000 square-foot home was built in 1939, and the 390-square-foot detached garage was built the same year. The wood-frame house has clapboard wall sheathing which has been covered with stucco. Anna Beatrice Gray Scott was the owner of the property. She came to Arizona Territory from California with her parents, and wrote about her travel adventures before she died in 1950. Her daughter, Edna Zalesky, finished the story, which was printed in “Pioneer Stories of Arizona’s Verde Valley” in 1954.

Carroll Subdivision Bungalow

Built in 1939, the residence was constructed in the Bungalow style of architecture with exposed rafters. It was considered worthy of preservation during the 1985 property survey for the State Historic Preservation Office. Thomas Carroll had lived on the land and cultivated it for years when he received a land patent for 156 acres in 1891. He considered the location on the County Road ideal for a store and saloon. Some renovations were done during 1974.

Western Colonial Revival House

Built in 1935, this residence features a recessed porch with capped rail, posts on pillars, a hipped roof with exposed rafters, and the original wood frame windows. According to the 1939 map, the house on the lot was very small – it may have been moved in from Jerome, or was removed and a new house was moved onto the lot later. It is also possible that the original house was surrounded by additions to make the current house. The property was bought by David W. Strahan who arrived in the Verde Valley in 1875.

Verde Valley Improvement Company House

The single family residence was either built in 1931 or remodeled in 1931 to include an indoor bathroom. The adobe building predates the residence, and perhaps dates back as far as the 1970s. It could have been built in connection with the post office and stage stop moved nearby during 1899. The wide front porch would have been used for sleeping during the pre-swamp cooler era – it faces away from the afternoon sun. The concrete walls are think and the pine floors appear to be original.



Gilardi-Mariani House

Eliseo Gilardi purchased lots from the Verde Valley Improvement Company in 1917. The first homes on this property, all facing what is now Pinal Street, were cement block houses built by Gilardi and Alex Mariani. In 1925, Gilardi began building the frame house on what is now North 3rd Street. The house had a backdoor opening from the bedroom, which was probably blocked off when the bathroom was added. The back addition is believed to have been constructed in 1947.

Old Town Center for the Arts

What is now the Old Town Center for the Arts was the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1931-1933. Under direction of the California Mission, a branch of the church was organized with 23 members in Jerome during 1923. Later, a branch organized in Clarkdale. Only leased land was available in both towns, and the church would not approve a building on them. Church members then searched for land in Cottonwood. The church with 98 members was dedicated in 1933 as the Verde Valley branch.

Verde District Dairy

Visiting the former Verde District Dairy site will be an opportunity to learn about the thriving dairy industry and the families who delivered milk daily to homes in Cottonwood, Clemenceau, Clarkdale, and Jerome. The Verde Copper News in 1923 reported that “no cows could possibly enjoy life more than the 32 Holsteins that are milked by manager Joe Bratezani and his partners. Perhaps that is the reason that there is a demand for more Verde District Dairy milk than can be produced with the present herd.”

If you go:

For the most intriguing details about each stop, you will have go on the tour.

Transportation will be provided between the Old Town Center for the Arts and tour stops. Tour participants can choose to walk and/or drive to the tour stops. The tour is not handicapped accessible.

Tickets are $20.00. Kids under 12 get in free. Each ticket includes four complimentary drink tickets, which can be redeemed for wine tasting from participating wineries or for non-alcoholic drinks at participating cafes.

Tickets can be purchased in advance, either online at cottonwoodhometour.org, or in Old Town Cottonwood (City Clerk’s office or merchants posting notice of ticket sales). Tickets will also be available on the day of the event, at the Tour headquarters, Old Town Center for the Arts (633 N. 5th Street). Ticket sales end at 3 p.m.

All proceeds go toward preservation of landmarked properties in Cottonwood (via Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission’s small grant program).

If you have any questions, or if you would like to volunteer (no experience necessary) send an email to cottonwoodhometour@gmail.com.