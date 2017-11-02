Bishop of Arizona to preside at instillation of new minister

SEDONA – The Right Reverend Kirk Stevan Smith, Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Arizona, will preside over the installation of The Rev. Monica Whitaker as Rector of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Sedona on Nov. 5 in the Sanctuary at 100 Arroyo Pinon Drive in West Sedona. Such an event is rare in the life of a parish, and St Andrew’s’ celebration is planned to be personal, spiritual, and joyful.

Bishop Smith, a graduate of Lewis and Clark College in Portland, Ore., received his PhD from Cornell and completed study for holy orders at the Berkeley Seminary at Yale. He has served as Bishop of Arizona since 2004, is author of Augustine’s Relic: Lessons from the Oldest Book in England (2016), and co-author of Bishops on the Border: Pastoral Responses to Immigration (2013).

Preacher for the service will be The Rev. Canon Terence Alexander Lee, Rector of St. Gabriel’s Episcopal Church in Hollis, N.Y., and Priest-in-Charge of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Springfield Gardens, N.Y. Canon Lee is a native of Charleston, S.C. and graduate of Nashotah House Seminary in Delafield, Wis. A certified early childhood education specialist, he also serves as a spiritual counselor with the Children’s Defense Fund.



Canon Lee previously served at St. John’s Cathedral, Albuquerque N.M., and supported Rev. Monica in the early stages of her discernment process toward ordination to the priesthood.

Also participating in the service will be The Reverends Lynn and Roger Perkins of Flagstaff, who were fellow parishioners with Rev. Monica at the Cathedral of St. John in Albuquerque before all three were called to ordained ministry. Clergy, St Andrew’s parishioners, and local community members will present Rev. Monica with symbols of their shared ministry during the festive liturgical celebration.

Rev. Monica earned a Master of Divinity degree from Church Divinity School of the Pacific-Berkeley, an MA and Master of Music from the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and a BA from Kalamazoo College in Michigan. She came to St. Andrew’s from Transfiguration Episcopal Church in San Mateo, Calif., where she served as Associate Rector. For the Diocese of California, Rev. Monica was Secretary for the Asian Commission and a facilitator for anti-racism training.

Rev. Monica’s daughter, Isabella, is an NAU graduate interior designer and lives in Chandler with her husband and son.

Following the installation, there will be a celebratory brunch in the Parish Hall. St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church welcomes all, and offers Sunday Communion, Saturday evening Taizé chant worship, and weekday prayer and contemplative services.

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church is located 100 Arroyo Pinon Dr. in Sedona.