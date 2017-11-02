New business: Heart of Reiki Wellness Clinic & Extraordinary Kids Academy

Dr. Barbara J. Fukuda is opening her wellness center in Cottonwood Nov. 7.

Having administered a very successful wellness center and Extraordinary Kids Academy in Orange County, Calif., she brings that same level of compassionate care founded upon extensive academic training to the Verde Valley.

Dr. Fukuda earned her doctorate in Asian Metaphysics at The Art of Life Institute in Irvine, Calif. She studied Feng Shui, space clearing, and related practices. Since teaching is part of the giving and receiving cycle, she returns to the institute to teach the next generation of wellness practitioners.

Desiring to take her wellness practice to the next level, Dr. Fukuda trained as a Reiki Master, a Sound Therapeutics Practitioner, and is a Reflexology Professional, capable of helping clients release stress while discovering which areas of their bodies might have a health challenge so that they can actively seek restoration of health.



Realizing that there is a very strong mind-body-soul connection for many of her clients, Dr. Fukuda has an additional tool in her wellness toolkit: she earned her doctorate in Divinity. For those clients who wish to add a spiritual component to their wellness practice, Dr. Fukuda feels blessed that she can support her clients in their journey.

At the Extraordinary Kids Academy, Dr. Fukuda gently guides children in learning easy self-care techniques based on the established principles of mindfulness, meditation, Reiki, and reflexology.



As a registered Behavioral Therapist, she blends her academic training and real world experience into helping each child learn techniques for solving problems and finding success.

What to know before you go:

Who: Dr. Barbara J. Fukuda, MscD, RMT, DD

What: Grand Opening Heart of Reiki Wellness Clinic & Extraordinary Kids Academy

When: Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

Where: 723 Cove Parkway, Suite C, Cottonwood, Arizona 86326

Bonus: Free event, lovely libations, yummy hors d’oeuvres