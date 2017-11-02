Obituary: Aiden John Everett Lame Dec. 9, 2015 - Oct. 28, 2017

Aiden brought love, joy and adventure to his Mommy Lilly Gardener and Daddy Jacob Lame, Grandmas and Grandpas, Aunts, Uncles and everyone he touched. For the little time he was here, he made a forever imprint on our hearts.
Thoughts, support, wishes - PO Box 1135, Mayer, AZ 86333.
Information provided by survivors.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.