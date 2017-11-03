Obituary: Maurice ‘Jim’ Foy April 22, 1940 – October 27, 2017

On October 27th Jim left us to find his wife, Harriette, on the banks of a stream where the steelhead are all over 15 pounds and are caught on every perfectly cast fly. They are joined by their loving dogs led by Mindy the Wonder Beagle.

Jim is finally at peace and his suffering is over.

He ended his 30-year struggle with Parkinson’s disease in the presence of his loving friend and caregiver Patti Hume, his lifelong friend Ruth Wicks and the dedicated staff of Country Care ... his family for over 5 years.

His family will be forever grateful to Patti, Mike, Lou and the rest of the Country Care staff for their professional, loving, patient and tolerant care.

We will miss who he was and will enjoy the memories of a man who was passionate about 3 things: his wife Harriette, his dogs.....and fishing.

Jim was a committed teacher for 30 years in the Lancaster School District in Southern California. He taught Industrial Arts as well as an alternative school program for kids who, for one reason or another, had not graduated in the regular four year program.

He often said this was the most rewarding part of his teaching career. He taught every subject to these kids and took pride in their obtaining their GED.

Born on April 22nd 1940 to Maurice D. and Ann M. Foy in Paterson, NJ and made them both very proud for the rest of their lives.

He is survived by his brother Mick and wife Joan, his nephew Mike and wife Kelley, his nephew Christopher, and his two grand-nieces Devin and Delaney.

