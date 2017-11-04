Camp Verde man arrested following two vehicle thefts in Sedona

SEDONA -- A man in Sedona reportedly stole a water company truck at Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village Friday afternoon, abandoned it and then allegedly stole a Honda in the school district parking lot before he was arrested at gunpoint by Sedona Police on SR179 and Schnebly Hill Road, according to Sedona Police.

It was a high-risk vehicle stop, explained Sedona Police Officer Bill Knuth Saturday.

The suspect was not initially cooperating, but police were able to arrest Joey Beauty, 19, of Camp Verde, Knuth said.

The incident started about 3:30 p.m. Friday when some water company workers witnessed a man steal their truck from the Tlaquepaque parking lot, Knuth said.

The man hit the trailer of another water company truck and got a flat tire as he was leaving the Tlaquepaque parking lot, the officer said.

Then, police received a report of a stolen black Honda from the nearby Sedona Oak Creek Unified School District parking lot with a black education plate and apple on it, Knuth said.

At the same time, the officers found the water company truck with the flat tire abandoned in the school district parking lot, he added.

Next, police had a report of a shoplifter at the Tlaquepaque Arts and Crafts Village in a black Honda and Knuth said he was one of the Sedona officers who responded back to the Tlaquepaque.

Knuth spotted the unusual plates and the Honda on SR 179. Sedona Police were able to arrest him, he said.

The only damage in the incident was the flat tire to the water company truck, the officer added.