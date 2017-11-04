Donors Choose: Teachers look for alternative ways to fund school projects

RIMROCK – For three teachers at Beaver Creek School, the State of Arizona’s limited education funds do not stop them from looking for extra money anywhere they can find it.

Thanks to Donors Choose, a website that matches public school teachers with charitable people, it’s possible to solicit – and receive – the funding they need for classroom projects.

“So many teachers have to pay out of pocket, about $1,000 a year out of pocket,” says Devon Artrip, kindergarten teacher at Beaver Creek School in Rimrock. “With Donors Choose, teachers can put up projects as needs come up.”

Artrip, in her second year teaching at the school, is trying to get what she calls “alternative seating options and filters for fluorescent lighting to support developmental learning and increase focus in the classroom.”

The seats are called Wiggle Seat Inflatable Sensory Chair, and Artrip is trying to get 10 of them, along with four Gaiam Kids Balance Ball Chairs and two Educational Insights Pete the Cat School’s Cool Decorative Lights by Nov. 11.

Donors can give money to any of the many teacher projects listed on Donors Choose, but the catch is that the requesting teacher has a finite amount of time to solicit funds for a project. If the project is not fully funded by its expiration date, the teacher needs to start over with a new project.

Two other Beaver Creek School teachers, Julie Heal and Nancy McKeehan, also have Donors Choose projects they are trying to fund.

Heal, a K-8 English Language Learners teacher, is trying to fund 40 copies of the book My Brother’s Voice: How a Young Hungarian Boy Survived the Holocaust.

For Heal, being an educator “is a calling.”

“When parents donate, every little bit helps,” Heal says. “And it’s greatly appreciated.”

McKeehan, a pre-K and grades 4-8 special education teacher, is looking for audio books and portable CD players so her students can “listen to books which they are interested in but may not have the ability to read due to their reading difficulties.”

McKeehan will only receive her materials if her project is fully funded by Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Heal’s project needs to be fully funded by Dec. 10.

Anyone interested in donating to the three Beaver Creek teacher projects, or any other projects, can visit https://www.donorschoose.org. Search by zip code to find a teacher in your community. Or search by topic, teacher or school.

Teachers across the Verde Valley use Donors Choose to fund materials and supplies to improve their students’ educational experience.

“We love these kids,” Artrip says. “You want to provide everything you can.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42