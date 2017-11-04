Obituary: Douglas L.A. Brewer 1963-2017

Douglas L.A. Brewer, 54, of Cottonwood, passed away on October 30, 2017. He was born on January 21, 1963 in Fall River Mills, CA, to Douglas Brewer Sr. and Gloria Brewer.

Douglas attended Shasta High School and Riverside Community College and received degrees in Law and Science. He served his country in the Army.

Douglas was a painter and an active member of the American Legion. He enjoyed soul music and anything renaissance.

Douglas was a loving son, brother and uncle and will be deeply missed.

Douglas was preceded in death by his father Douglas Brewer Sr. He is survived by his mother Gloria; brothers Don, George and Lee Brewer; numerous nieces and nephews and his loving girlfriend Tera.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the American Legion, 480 S. Calvary Way in Cottonwood on Saturday November 18, 2017 at noon.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.