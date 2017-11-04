Obituary: Mickey E. Boozell 1-22-43 to 11-02-17

Resided in Clarkdale, AZ and employed 16 years with Griffith Enterprises. She is survived by daughter Barbara Cantwell of Collins, IA, son Mike Boozell of Olathe, CO, daughter Teresa Brown of Phoenix, AZ, and brother Pat of VA.



She is preceded in death by daughter Tina Johnson of Sarasota, FL and grandson DJ Johnson, mother Dorothy, grandparents of California. And to all 17 of the grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren, that could do no wrong in Grandma’s eyes. “Who loves you baby?”



She was a devoted Catholic.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Mickey Boozell, o/o Catholic Services, 736 N. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. 928-634-4254.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Information provided by survivors.