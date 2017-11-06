Arizona artists at Goldenstein Gallery Coffee Talk

This weekend during their acclaimed Artists Coffee Talk series, Goldenstein Gallery is hosting artists Dorit Herlinger and Laura Frankfort. Both artists are featured in Goldenstein’s Women Show through November.

Their work is a testament to the living presence that original art holds. Herlinger was the 12th generation in her family born in Jerusalem and Frankfort is a certified Qi Gong instructor whose mentor is the renowned Master Hong Liu.

There is a palpable sense of the influence of other cultures threaded throughout their work. Herlinger’s jewelry pieces are wearable interpretations of sense memories crossing time and space; Frankfort’s mixed media paintings capture healing energies from medical Qi Gong theory. The public is invited to visit with them this Saturday, November 11th, at Goldenstein Gallery at 9:30 am.

Curated by Linda Goldenstein this popular series was created to facilitate a more personal connection between people and the artists they love. On Saturday mornings at 9:30am, through November 18th, Goldenstein invites the public to enjoy a cup of coffee while they get to know both the artist and their art, learning what inspires them and about individual art pieces.

“An artist’s work is always evolving. Each new piece is a living reflection metaphorically of the artist themselves,” muses Linda Goldenstein “When someone gazes upon a piece of art and has a visceral response, they are experiencing a connection with that artist. One of the driving beliefs behind my gallery is that art, and that connection, has the power to change peoples lives for the better. Our mission is Life Enhancement through Art.”

Dorit Herlinger’s elegant art jewelry and Judaica is influenced by the sights, smells and sounds of desert life in Arizona and the holy city of Jerusalem. “Jerusalem, the holy city, invokes different images and feelings. To me it is a city of memories, rich with history, archeology and architecture,” she says, “Jerusalem to me is home, not only the ancient home of my ancestors but my family’s home for the past twelve generations. The vibrant colors, sights, smells and sounds are imprinted in my memory and have influenced my work tremendously.” Dorit says she is inspired by the Arizona desert in this way too.

She uses sterling silver, 18-karat gold, and a variety of mixed media including vibrant colored glass to create stunning abstract pieces. In 2009 was in a 3-woman show, The Silver Thread, at the Mimara Museum in Croatia where she represented the United States.

LauRha Frankfort is a multi-media artist, musician, singer and the first certified Qi Gong instructor to work with cancer patients and hospitals in Phoenix. According to Frankfort, in the Qi Gong theory specific colors and materials heal. She paints human form, mostly female, blending color along the body’s energy lines that correspond to certain body parts.

For example, a vibrant yellow might snake down a model’s figure against a black canvas, helping to heal the emotions of worry, stress and ailments associated with energy blockages of the stomach and spleen. “People should note who thy are attracted to the colors and textures in any painting,” Frankfort enthuses, “It could provide insight into their emotions and well-being.

Goldenstein Gallery is also hosting a book signing with author Zushka Biros during this Saturday’s Artists Coffee Talks. Finding “It is my mission to journal about my truth, share my writings with the world and inspire people,” says Zushka, “This is a story of death and rebirth, of despair ad hope, the journey of my lifetime.”

Check GoldensteinArt.com for a complete schedule of Artists Coffee Talk speakers and Artists in Residence.

For more information on their artists, artwork, 12 Satellite Exhibits Sedona City Wide, Artists in Residence and events please visit GoldensteinArt.com. Sign up for their monthly E-zine, Instagram and Facebook or call 928-204-1765. Open daily, Goldenstein Gallery’s address is 150 State Route 179, at the corner of SR179 and 89A.