Art of Mago open house Nov 12

Sunday, November 12, 10 am to 4pm, Tao Fellowship will host Art of Mago & Open House at Sedona Mago Retreat. Mago means ‘Spirit of Mother Earth.’

The complimentary Art of Mago event will display the work of Arizona artists who are deeply connected to Mother Earth and demonstrate it through a variety of art forms that showcase elements of our precious planet in all her glory.



Artisans who create products that use Earth friendly technologies and ingredients will also be featuring their products and crafts.



A variety of artists will be displaying and selling their Earth-friendly products include Phil Caldwell, who makes Native American flutes, Tommy Doost, who will be showcasing dazzling gems from the Earth, Lonnie Anderson, who creates handmade wooden wands, and many more. Music will be provided by Reckoning Stone, a trio that includes a guitarist, a cellist and a vocalist.

Guests can come solely for the art show & sale, or they can combine it with Tao Fellowship Open House events which feature a lecture by Ilchibuko Todd, the President of Tao Fellowship, from 1:30 – 2:10 pm.



A 9 am shuttle will provide rides from the Sedona Mago Retreat Information House at 89A & Bill Gray RD to Sedona Mago Retreat, which is located at 3500 E. Bill Gray Road.



The shuttle will leave the retreat center at noon and 4 pm. Art of Mago and Open House attendees are also welcome to drive to the retreat center on their own, following the property signs to the Sedona Mago Retreat Welcome Center.



Guests are asked to avoid 525 and to take Bill Gray Road. (761).



For more information about the day’s events and to make shuttle reservations, call the Sedona Mago Retreat Welcome Center at 928-204-3391. www.sedonamagoretreat.org