Magical music of Meadowlark highlights Collective’s 2nd Saturday event

Be transported on a musical magic carpet ride as Meadowlark performs a vibrant, colorful mix of original world-influenced music for The Collective’s Second Saturday Art Walk Experience on November 11, 2017. Enjoy art, complimentary wine and appetizers from 5:30 until 8:00 p.m. at this free event as you visit with local artists and enter a raffle for gifts from businesses and friends of The Collective.

Meadowlark’s skillful combination of a single guitar and solo flute produces captivating, organic music that is as distinctive in sound as it is diverse in scope. There is a wonderful chemistry between guitarist Rick Cyge and flutist Lynn Trombetta and listeners are amazed to learn the peaceful, soothing, ethereal, richly layered music that is their signature sound is created by only two musicians.

Performing on flute, Irish whistles, and guitar, Rick Cyge and Lynn Trombetta as Meadowlark create an uplifting, instrumental voyage inspired by the beauty of natural places throughout the desert southwest. Meadowlark’s CDs will be available at the event. Visit www.MeadowlarkMusic.com for more info.

The Collective is located at 7000 SR 179 in Village of Oak Creek and features more than 31 shops, art and culture galleries, and dining experiences that celebrate modern Sedona and honor its rich heritage. For information, please call 928-255-0900 or visit www.TheCollectiveSedona.com.