Murder on the Orient Express
Twentieth Century Fox
Director: Kenneth Branagh
Writers: Michael Green, Agatha Christie
Producers: Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Aditya Sood, et al.
Cast: Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, et. al.
A lavish train ride unfolds into a stylish & suspenseful mystery. From the novel by Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells of thirteen stranded strangers & one man’s race to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.
Rated PG-13 for violence and thematic elements.
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Director: Martin McDonagh
Writer: Martin McDonagh
Producers: Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh, et al.
Cast: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, et. al.
In this darkly comic drama, a mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder, when they fail to catch the culprit.
Rated R for violence, language throughout, and some sexual references.