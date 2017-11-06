Kudos logo

Menu

New Movies: Coming to theaters Nov. 8

‘Murder on the Orient Express’ stars Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer. Twentieth Century Fox

‘Murder on the Orient Express’ stars Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp and Michelle Pfeiffer. Twentieth Century Fox

Originally Published: November 6, 2017 2:08 p.m.
Facebook

Murder on the Orient Express

Twentieth Century Fox

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Writers: Michael Green, Agatha Christie

Producers: Judy Hofflund, Ridley Scott, Aditya Sood, et al.

Cast: Daisy Ridley, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, et. al.

A lavish train ride unfolds into a stylish & suspenseful mystery. From the novel by Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells of thirteen stranded strangers & one man’s race to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again.

Rated PG-13 for violence and thematic elements.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Director: Martin McDonagh

Writer: Martin McDonagh

Producers: Peter Czernin, Martin McDonagh, et al.

Cast: Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, et. al.

photo

Frances McDormand and Woody Harrelson star in ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.’ Fox Searchlight Pictures

In this darkly comic drama, a mother personally challenges the local authorities to solve her daughter’s murder, when they fail to catch the culprit.

Rated R for violence, language throughout, and some sexual references.