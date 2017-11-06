New SAC exhibit features multi-media works

Sedona Arts Center is featuring incredible multi-media works through December 31, 2017. Explore the culmination of 45 years of Batik work by Lydia Dillon-Sutton, as she takes this centuries-old process to a new and intricate level, focusing on Native American and animal subjects. See how Adryanna B. Ciera brings her sculptures to life with her accurately sculpted animals and her delightfully elongated human forms. Using Manzanita wood as her base, Mary Flaisig designs three-dimensional forms to color and delight any environment, while glass blower George Averbeck shares over 30 years of experience through his magnificent works. And take home one of Joan Roberts’ precious metal; clay; silver; gold; bronze and copper handmade works of jewelry art. Join us and meet our featured artists for a First Friday opening reception on November 3 from 5 to 8 pm.

“This group of featured artists supremely demonstrates the variety of artistic talent. I love the eclectic style of our artists and their professional artwork addresses so many types of personalities and preferences,” said Gallery Director, Cyndi Thau

About the Arts Center’s Featured Artists:

Lydia Dillon-Sutton

For almost 40 years, using the ancient process of batik, Lydia has painted with hot bee’s wax and procion dye baths. Beginning with woven cloth, she marries the materials using line, color and moving forms, layer upon layer, into substance. It is a substance that conveys her understanding of the Native American Community. “Through my batiks, I strive to represent my interaction with the Native American community and to honor, respect and to accurately observe, in detail, Native American Cultures.”

Mary Flaisig

Fiber Sculpture is the term associated with Marys’ work. Beginning with Manzanita wood, found locally, Mary establishes her “wings” of rattan on which she weaves her intricate and colorful designs. For the weft in her weaving Mary uses yarns in wool, mohair, silk and rayon blended together to create the unique fiber sculptures she is known for.

Adryanna B Ciera

Bronze Sculpture - Adryanna enjoys working in clay and watching what is in her imagination come to life in the form before her. Although horses are a favorite subject, she enjoys sculpting the beauty she sees in wildlife and creating playful stories with stylized human forms. Art is about creating Beauty and transferring those feelings to each other, creating connection and assisting each other to live lives of beauty and joy. “My wish is for people to be lifted a little higher when they experience my art.”

George Averbeck

Glass - Originally an artist working in metal and jewelry, George had several years of glass classes at Northern Arizona University where he learned the art of blowing glass. This was his first exposure to glass blowing at the university level, and this began a continuation of a long term education in Fine Arts. George incorporates many colors and designs as he is blowing to create the beautiful and elegant platters and Datura Vases he is known for in addition to the functional tumblers, bottomless wine cups, bowls and oil bottes for everyday use.

Joan Roberts

Jewelry - A graduate of San Jose State University with a major in art, Joan taught art to middle school students and adult education programs for 18 years before becoming a school administrator. Her personal art work during this time focused on spinning, weaving, stained glass and watercolor painting. Photography has also provided a creative avenue for her. Upon relocating to Sedona Joan reestablished herself as an artist in the Precious Metal Clay style of jewelry. Working with silver, gold, bronze and copper clay she portrays the organic essence of nature, providing the broad spectrum and uniqueness of her work.

Sedona Arts Center is one of Northern Arizona’s most well-established cultural organizations and serves as the creative heart of Sedona. Founded in1958, the nonprofit organization is based at the Art Barn in Uptown and offers year-round classes, exhibitions, festivals, and cultural events that enhance the creative life of the Verde Valley.

The Center’s Fine Art Gallery, open daily from 10am to 5pm, promotes the original works of over 100 local artists and regularly offers special assistance for collectors and art buyers, offers private studio visits, and fosters hundreds of arts education opportunities each year. For more information, call the Gallery at 928-282-3865.