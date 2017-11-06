Sedona Bands Together to benefit Homeless Alliance

There will be a 10-hour music concert to benefit Sedona Area Homeless Alliance Nov. 11. “Sedona Bands Together -- 10 hours of Music” includes various genres and will appeal to most any taste in music.

“The bands and musicians playing the event are surely recognizable names because of both their awesome talent and their dependable generosity of time to important events like this,” said Sedona Area Homeless Alliance Executive Director Laurie Moore.

Sedona Bands Together Benefit Concert takes place Nov. 11at Sedona Relics, 3235 AZ-89A, Sedona.

Doors open at 1:45 pm with music starting at 2 pm. Outdoor Kids Area opens at 2 pm.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.brownpapertickets.com or at the door: 1st 1/2day Pass 2-7 pm $20; 2nd 1/2day Pass 7-midnight $20; FULLday Pass $35. Children under 16 accompanied by an adult free.

Sedona Area Homeless Alliances Annual Benefit Concert is a win-win for everyone. A fun family friendly event offering an easy way to support a critical local organization while enjoying the music of 13 local amazing bands and over 50 musicians.

Sedona’s original rock band GreenLight, American Beauty, Saffire, Christy Fisher & Frenz, Bo Wilson Incident, SugarMoon, Reckoning Stone, Cult 45, Winter & the Falling Stars, Lucky Lenny and More.

Two stages will guarantee the music plays nonstop, when one band stops the next scheduled performer starts, so get those dancing shoes on.

And, just to add to the excitement there will be a door prize given every 15 minutes and three “Sedona Themed” Raffle Baskets.

The outdoor Kids Area will be open 2-7 pm and includes musicians, face painting, magic and activities.

Sedona Area Homeless Alliance founded in 2015 offers various services to our local homeless community creating opportunities of change and healthier choices.

SAHA creates programs that protect, advocate for and empower those they serve and is solely supported by private community donations.

For more information about this event or if you are a local business that would like to donate raffle prize items and to get involved in the mission of SAHA contact Laurie Moore, (928) 254-8912, POBox 1411 Sedona AZ 86336, email- SedonaHomeless@gmail.com, website www.SedonaHomeless.org