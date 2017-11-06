Community and visiting art lovers are invited to attend a special “Holiday Open House” at Red Dot Studio in Sedona, the newest addition to the thriving art scene in Red Rock Country featuring the works of local artists Candace and Bob Copeland.

The event will take place the weekend of November 10th and 11th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 310 Manzanita Drive in Uptown Sedona.

The Copeland’s have built this gallery of unique diversity to showcase their many forms of art. It is a rare “in home” gallery, and is open 365 days a years by appointment.

The collections include Paintings by both Bob and Candace, photography, “Drizzle Painted Clothing” from shoes to tuxedos and “Tie One On Today” custom neckwear that is unisex, great for celebrations and those brave enough to be outstanding!

Also featuring a collection of tribal art from Papua New Guinea and one of a kind Rawhide sculptures acquired from their travels to exotic destinations. There is something for everyone in this eclectic gallery.

Candace’s jewelry ranges from Black Tahitian Pearls to antique tribal pieces from places like Morocco, Istanbul, Greece, Italy, Ethiopia, and Asia. She creates pieces from PMC in sterling and bronze.

To get to her studio at 310 Manzanita Dr. in Sedona, take Forest Road to Smith, turn right one long block to Mesquite at stop sign, turn left one block to Manzanita, turn left and follow around the loop to the Ranchette on your left.