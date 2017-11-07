Ernie and Josie Carrillo of Cottonwood celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 28 with a gathering of family and friends at the Cottonwood American Legion.

Ernie and Josie were married in Cottonwood in 1967 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. They are the parents of five children and their spouses: Ernie Jr., Eddie, Anthony, JoAnn and Jon. They also have 21 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. The family expressed its thanks to all those who shared love, laughter and support for the Carillos’ Golden Aniversary celebration.