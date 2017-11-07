Arts, crafts, food-a-plenty at annual Beaver Creek show

Plenty of arts and crafts Friday and Saturday as the Beaver Creek Adult Center was host to its annual Fall Festival Arts and Crafts and Bake Sale. Vendors selling hand-crafted items and gifts, as well as a variety of baked goods inside the center and at Rollins Park.
