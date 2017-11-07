AZADI Fine Rugs to donates 227 turkeys this holiday season to Sedona Community Food Bank

Thanks to the support of the community, AZADI Fine Rugs is proud to announce that they are donating 71 turkeys in the month of November to the Sedona Community Food Bank.

At the beginning of October, AZADI kicked off their annual “Living is Giving” campaign and committed to donating a turkey for every visit to AZADI Fine Rugs in each of their locations. As a result, AZADI is donating 227 turkeys in all: 66 in Scottsdale to St. Mary’s Food Bank, 59 in Jackson Hole, to Hole Food Rescue, 31 in Telluride to Telluride Angel Baskets, and 71 in Sedona to the Sedona Community Food Bank.



AZADI selected The Sedona Community Food Bank to be the recipient of the turkeys because of the work they do in their effort to fight hunger in the Sedona community.



According to local research conducted by Cornucopia Community Advocates, in the Sedona community 1 out of 4 adults are food insecure and 1 out of 3 children to do not know where their next meal will come from.

“We are honored to offer our support to the Sedona Community Food Bank and hope that our contribution will impact many families in need this holiday season,” says AZADI Fine Rugs owner, David Neishabori.

AZADI Fine Rugs is committed both locally and globally to supporting communities that they see as their extended family.



They believe that part of building a business is building a legacy of giving. Locally, they have worked with numerous non-profits helping them to raise much-needed funds.



Established in 1790, AZADI Fine Rugs has a rich history based on over 200 years of devotion to hand woven rugs, their artistry and the clients they serve.

The oldest purveyor of fine rugs in the world, AZADI Fine Rugs is known as the most trusted authority and respected resource in the industry. They still operate from this over 200-year tradition, passed along through each generation of this family owned business, of passion, respect, and gratitude for all whom they serve.



AZADI Fine Rugs is a certified child-labor free rug company. With your business at AZADI, you are creating a legacy of the elimination of child labor in the industry.

For more information please call Ace at 928-203-0400 or visit www.azadifinerugs.com.