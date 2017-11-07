Nov. 7 (unofficial) Election Results: 7:43:39 PM

Nov. 7 Election Results: 7:43:39 PM
Mingus Union Override
Yes, budget override continuation: 3,708, 59.84%
No, budget override continuation: 2,489, 40.16%
Cottonwood-Oak Creek Override
Yes, budget override continuation: 3,140, 60.26%
No, budget override continuation: 2,071, 39.74%
Sedona Fire District Bond
For the bonds: 2431, 43.90%
Against the bonds: 3107, 56.10%
