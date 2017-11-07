What counts as drug paraphernalia?

On any given weekly Yavapai County Superior Court docket, there are always at least a few local residents facing charges for possession or use of drugs – along with those, charges for drug paraphernalia.

There’s no specific list of objects classified as drug apparatuses. So what makes an everyday object, like a cardboard toilet paper tube, drug paraphernalia?

According to the chief criminal deputy Bill Hughes of the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office, the main distinction is intent.

“The really big distinction is the intent of the person who is possessing it. If I have a Ziploc bag, and I want to use it for a hamburger, obviously that’s fine. If I keep cocaine in it, it becomes drug paraphernalia,” Hughes said.

Prosecuting attorneys can prove intent through statements, testimony, proximity to drugs and prior convictions, according to Arizona law.

In a case prosecuted by state attorney Jonathan Hale, State vs. Vose, a dresser drawer found to have marijuana residue inside was listed as a drug paraphernalia item. There were other drug apparatuses involved with the discovery.

Razor blades and spoons are other examples of drug paraphernalia that are everyday objects until associated with illegal substances. Something like a dollar bill could also count if related to a substance, such as cocaine, could be proved.

As for counting a desk drawer as drug paraphernalia, Hughes says the classification is uncommon.

“That’s kind of unusual, but that could be, if somebody set raw marijuana in a drawer,” Hughes said. “99.9% of drug paraphernalia are either small bags, bindles, or … pipes.”

According to A.R.S §13-3415, “Possession of Drug Paraphernalia,” it is “unlawful for any person to use, or to possess with intent to use, drug paraphernalia to plant, propagate, cultivate, grow, harvest, manufacture, compound, convert, produce, process, prepare, test, analyze, pack, repack, store, contain, conceal, inject, ingest, inhale or otherwise introduce into the human body a drug.”

While drug paraphernalia is a class 6 felony in Arizona, first- or second-time convictions are protected against prison and jail time by Proposition 200. Sentences for paraphernalia also have to run concurrent with the sentence with the drug charges in a given case and are the same amount of time.

Often, drug paraphernalia charges are dropped in plea deals.



Exceptions to Prop 200 protection include selling drugs and methamphetamine related charges.

“There are some exceptions if it’s possessed for commercial purpose. Say someone had bindles of heroin,” Hughes said.

A scale, used for weighing drugs, could also count as paraphernalia.

Arizona’s laws are similar to neighboring states – except for Colorado, where marijuana is legal. Colorado law says “possessing, using, displaying, purchasing, or transporting marijuana accessories” is legal.

In Yavapai County, paraphernalia can only be paraphernalia if the intent to use drugs is proven through due process.