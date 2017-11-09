“Lovey” Louise Warner was surprised by a 100th birthday party at the Mingus Union High School bookstore early Thursday morning where she has been a volunteer for 14 years.
“Lovey” Louise Warner was surprised by a 100th birthday party at the Mingus Union High School bookstore early Thursday morning where she has been a volunteer for 14 years.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.