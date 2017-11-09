Christmas Store now open at Camp Verde Senior Center

What

The Christmas Store is now open at the Camp Verde Senior Center. Each year the Senior Center sets up a special store with all the beautiful Christmas items received throughout the year.

What You Can Get

The Christmas Store has all kinds of decorating items: lights, ornaments, tablecloths, stockings, wreaths, cards and decorations of all types, everything you need to have a cheery home this Christmas season.

Where It’s At

The Christmas store is upstairs at the Camp Verde Senior Center, 263 Maryvale Drive, and is open 9 -3 weekdays. The Thrift Shop on the lower level, is also full of wonderful items at great prices. This thrift shop supports the Camp Verde Senior Center and allows the Center to remain open.

More Info

The Camp Verde Senior Center is for all seniors. Anyone over 55 can be a member for $15 a year. Membership at this time will cover the end of 2017 and all of 2018. Members will receive the lunch meals for $5 instead of $6 and can vote for the leadership of the center. Call (928) 567-6356 for meal reservations.