From communications expert in US Army to language arts teacher at Camp Verde High School, Becky Westfield rules fairly and firmly

CAMP VERDE – It’s not that Becky Westfield wears the pants in her family. But the language arts teacher at Camp Verde High School is accustomed to a home in which the woman rules both fairly and firmly.

Growing up in the Sacramento Valley of Northern California, Westfield didn’t fear her father.

“We feared my mother. She was our disciplinarian,” says Westfield, Ret. US Army Corp.

Thanks to her mother, Westfield joined the army in 1985.

“We did not see eye to eye [when I was growing up],” she says. “One day I saw an Army commercial. And I joined the next day.”

Three years later, she met John Strickland, who turned out being the love of her life.

“We did not like each other first,” she said of Strickland, whom she married in September 1988.

“I wasn’t his boss, but I worked for the company commander,” says Westfield, a communications expert in the army. “Every soldier who inprocessed the unit had to go through me.”

Learning lessons

Shortly after they married, the couple was sent to Germany. Later, Fort Lewis, Washington where Westfield says they and their three children spent “eight glorious years.”

Though Strickland stayed in the military another 10-plus years, Westfield retired from the armed forces in 1993.

Westfield says she learned a great many lessons in the military. A sense of discipline, however, was already a part of her life. Which has worked well for the woman who also serves as the school’s student council advisor.

“This isn’t my job. This is my life. This is what I do,” Westfield says. “It’s truly a passion.”

In early 2003, Strickland retired from the military and joined his local Sheriff’s office. Later that year, he was killed in the line of duty.

His birthday is Nov. 11. Veterans Day, this year.

Sense of responsibility

At 15 years of age, Westfield first thought about working in law enforcement. But it was John’s mother who first brought up a career in education.

“She asked if I ever thought of being a teacher,” Westfield says. “I had the GI Bill. I knew I was going to school. So I checked [education] out.”

In 2004, Westfield relocated to the Verde Valley. Three years later, she began working at Beaver Creek School, where she taught fourth grade until 2013.”

“My mom is here because her twin sister is here,” Westfield says.

Westfield is now in her fifth year at Camp Verde Unified, and living in Clarkdale at the base of Jerome Mountain.

“And the funny thing is that my mom lives with me today,” she says. “We do better because I’ve matured and grown up.”

