Cottonwood police asking for help for one of their own, 25-year-old officer fighting brain tumor

COTTONWOOD – Officer John “Jack” Glock is a 25 year-old officer who was recently diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Shortly into his law enforcement career, he was given this life-changing news.

Officer Glock is originally from New York and despite his youthful appearance and age, he worked as a Corrections Officer in Sing-Sing Prison.

He moved to Arizona to be closer to family and graduated Class 42 from Northern Arizona Regional Training Academy (NARTA) in May.

Officer Glock has gone through two surgeries since July with the last one on Oct. 30.

“As you can imagine, the recovery is going to be arduous,” said Sgt. Kuhlt.



He continues to be an employee of the Cottonwood Police Department, however he has exhausted all medical leave including the maximum leave per city policy donated by fellow employees.

A GoFundMe® account www.gofundme.com/jack-glock has been set up to help ease some of the stressors he is encountering while fighting this fight, said Sgt. Kuhlt.